Police arrests Ogun young man for N373,000 mobile phone theft

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a suspect, Sodiq Gbadebo, for allegedly stealing property worth N373,000 from a residence in the Eleweran area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident was reported by the homeowner, Akeem Saka, who stated that his home had been burglarized with the thief stealing an Infinix Smart 9 phone valued at N148,000, an Oppo F9 phone worth N120,000, a small Techno phone valued at N30,000, and a bag containing N75,000 in cash.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement where she revealed that the complainant suspected his tenant, a female, who was reportedly outside the premises on the night of February 6, 2025, around 10:30 PM.

This suspicion led to the arrest of two individuals, Ewatooyin Adebayo and Mariam Atobatele, both females, for questioning.

“The complainant suspected his tenant, who had been outside the premises on February 6, 2025, at approximately 10:30 PM. The Anti-Crime Section promptly initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of two suspected individuals, Ewatooyin Adebayo, female, and Mariam Atobatele, female, who were brought to the station for questioning,” Odutola stated.

Further investigations revealed that one of the arrested suspects had failed to properly secure the front door, enabling Gbadebo Sodiq to gain access to the house and commit the theft. Gbadebo, a resident of No. 3 Anobe Community, Somorin Obantoko, was later apprehended in Lafenwa while attempting to sell the stolen phones.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the arrested ladies did not properly secure the front door before leaving that night, which allowed one Gbadebo Sodiq, male, of No. 3 Anobe Community, Somorin Obantoko, to access the house and steal the three phones,” Odutola explained.

She added, “The actual thief was apprehended at Lafenwa while attempting to sell the stolen phones. The suspect has admitted to committing the crime, and the three phones have been recovered.”

Sodiq is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Odutola assured the public of the police’s commitment to ensuring justice is served and urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their properties.

“The suspect is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” she added.