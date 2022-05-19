Police arrests Ogun man for allegedly selling 2yrs old son

The Ogun Police Command has arrested in a 36-year-old man, Kingsley Essien, for allegedly trafficking his wife to Mali and selling his 2-year-old son for N600,000.

The wife was said to have reported that sometime in October 2021,her husband, Kingsley Essien, informed her that he had secured a job for her in Bamako, Mali, and claimed that he had helped other people travel to that country to seek greener pastures.

According to her, she did not suspect any foul play because he was her husband until she got to Mali where she discovered that her husband had sold her to a human trafficking cartel headed by a woman at the rate of N1.4 million.

She said that while in Mali, she was forced into prostitution, but later found her way to the Nigerian Embassy in Bamako where she was assisted back to Nigeria.

Confirming the incident on Thursday through a statement, the Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Agbara Divisional Police Headquarters by the suspect’s wife, Bright Essien.

The PPRO said that the matter was reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbara Division, SP Abiodun Salau, who had to detail his detectives to go after the suspect, and he was eventually arrested.

He added during an interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and that he had sold his two-year-old boy to somebody at the rate of N600,00.

According to the statement: “The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“The CP equally ordered the police to track down and arrest the alleged buyer of the boy in order to recover the stolen child.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

