Police arrests Ogun herbalist, seven others link to lover’s death

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a herbalist, Taiwo Ajalorun, the wife, and six others linked to the death of his 26years old lover, Oyindamola Adeyemi, in the state.

Ajalorun, his wife, Salawa, and six others were apprehended by the police after being alleged to have kidnapped, killed, and dismembered the body of Adeyemi, a mother of two, in Ijebu-Ode axis of the state.

Also apprehended over the woman’s death was Ajalorun’s friend, Lukman Oladele, an herbalist, and they were alleged to have strangled the lady as well as dismembered the body for sale.

The buyers were identified as Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed, Fatai Jimoh, and one other who was alleged to have absconded after being hinted that policemen were after him.

The Ogun police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the suspects’ arrest on Thursday after they were paraded at the command headquarters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects were apprehended by Obalende police divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode led by DPO, SP Murphy Salami, yesterday, ending one week of investigations on the woman’s death.

The spokesperson noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbor, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone has since then been switched off.

“Since it is not 24hrs, she was advised to come back. But the following day, on been 29th of December 2022, while the patrol team from Obalende division was on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the roadside and the body was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary was a stone’s throw distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body that was brought in by the police. On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.

“Having recognized the body, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun an herbalist whose possession of the deceased Itel phone was recovered.

‘He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

“On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs, and two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money-making rituals.

“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of #30,000, while the heart was sold at the rate of #50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large. The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third person they have killed in a such gruesome manner”.

