Police arrests Ogun herbalist, seven others link to lover’s death

Ajalorun, his wife, Salawa, and six others were apprehended by the police after being alleged to have kidnapped, killed, and dismembered the body of Adeyemi, a mother of two, in Ijebu-Ode axis of the state.
Also apprehended over the woman’s death was Ajalorun’s friend, Lukman Oladele, an herbalist, and they were alleged to have strangled the lady as well as dismembered the body for sale.
The buyers were identified as Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed, Fatai Jimoh, and one other who was alleged to have absconded after being hinted that policemen were after him.
The Ogun police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the suspects’ arrest on Thursday after they were paraded at the command headquarters in Abeokuta, the state capital.
Oyeyemi added that the suspects were apprehended by Obalende police divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode led by DPO, SP Murphy Salami, yesterday, ending one week of investigations on the woman’s death.
The spokesperson noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.
According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbor, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone has since then been switched off.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.