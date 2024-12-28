Police arrests officers demanding money before rescuing Ogun missing girl

Some officers attached to the Ogun Police Command have been arrested for allegedly demanding money from the family of a missing girl before taking action on the case.

The officers indicted by relatives of the missing girl were said to have been held in detention and were being questioned over their conducts on the rescue efforts in the state.

The Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a post on his official social media handle on Saturday.

According to him, Otta missing girl: The policemen who demanded money before they could attend to the case have been arrested and are now in detention for disciplinary action.

Adejobi further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to locating the missing girl, assuring the public that she would be found soon.

“The Ogun State Police Command has been on the case. The girl will be found as soon as possible. We also urge the family of the victim to cooperate with the police,” he added.

Adejobi had earlier warned officers against using the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s name to perpetuate fraud, advising the public to report such cases.