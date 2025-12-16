Police arrests notorious drug dealer in Kano

A coordinated operation by operatives of the Kano State Police Command has disrupted a drug distribution network after officers intercepted a man described as a major supplier, recovering a large cache of substances suspected to be cannabis and dealing a significant blow to illicit drug circulation.

Five bags containing a total of 297 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were reportedly found in the possession of the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed.

Mohammed was arrested by operatives of the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the Rijiyar Zaki Quarters area of the state during a follow-up investigation linked to an earlier case involving suspected armed robbers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the police said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and drug-related activities in the state.

According to the statement, “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, on sustained intelligence-led, technology-driven and community-based policing, the Kano State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat drug trafficking and other illicit activities in the state.”

It further stated, “In a follow-up investigation into the arrest of suspected armed robbers on December 15, 2025, operatives of the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) arrested a suspected notorious drug dealer, Ibrahim Mohammed, ‘m’, of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano State.”

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, commended the officers for what he described as “a professionally executed operation that reflects the command’s resolve to dismantle criminal supply chains.”

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspect’s activities and to track down other individuals believed to be involved in the alleged drug operation.

The police command urged residents to remain vigilant and advised them to report suspicious activities by contacting the nearest police station or calling the command’s emergency lines.

It also reassured the public of its continued commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state, pledging to take firm action against criminal activities.