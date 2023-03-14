Police arrests notorious car snatcher, recovers two vehicles in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old man, Dayo Jimoh, for allegedly snatching cars from motorists at gunpoint across the state.

Jimoh was arrested after his gang snatched a 2003 Toyota Corolla with number plate BDG-946-GZ from its owner along Ojodu-Berger Road in Lagos.

On Tuesday, the suspect and two other gang members, who were still at large, were said to have hijacked two vehicles during the robbery operation before policemen attached to a formation under the command, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), arrived at the scene.

Confirming the arrest, Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the suspect was apprehended on Saturday, March 11, 2023, shortly after they completed their operations.

According to the statement, the suspects arrived in a 2005 Toyota Camry with number plate KRD-958-HS which they earlier snatched at gunpoint at Oworo, while disguised as passengers.

“While investigation is ongoing, the owners of the vehicles which were recovered, are hereby urged to come forward with proof of ownership to claim their vehicles.

“Meanwhile, Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has charged his men to intensify efforts to arrest the two fleeing suspects”, the statement added.

