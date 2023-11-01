Police arrests NLC president during protest in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, during a protest against the state government interference in workers’ union activities in the state.
According to report, Ajaero was whisked away by the Police during protest over alleged serial and habitual abuse as well as violation of the rights of workers in the state by the Government.
The development took place on Wednesday as hoodlums descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members, causing mayhem during the demonstration.
