Police arrests NLC president during protest in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, during a protest against the state government interference in workers’ union activities in the state.

According to report, Ajaero was whisked away by the Police during protest over alleged serial and habitual abuse as well as violation of the rights of workers in the state by the Government.

The development took place on Wednesday as hoodlums descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members, causing mayhem during the demonstration.

Ajaero had earlier directed all members of the Union and affiliate Unions to shut down all sectors in Imo State, including air, land, and sea, as the union commences protest today.

It would be recalled that Ajaero had announced the commencement of the protest at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the late hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Owerri, the state capital.

NLC president had accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of violating and neglecting workers’ welfare.

He alleged that due to the hostile actions of the governor towards workers in the state, many of them have died because of the lack of payment of their salaries.

Speaking further, Ajaero lamented the non-compliance with the national minimum wage by the state government while accusing Uzodimma of refusing to implement previous agreements, especially the accord reached on January 9, 2021.

