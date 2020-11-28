Police arrests nine suspects over Nasarawa APC chairman’s murder

No fewer than nine suspects were said to have been detained by the Nigerian Police over the murder of All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Phillip Shekwo, in Nasarawa State.

The former chairman was said to have been abducted by the suspects who murdered and dumped his corpse few meters away from his house in Lafia.

Confirming the arrest, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, while hosting members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday, noted that the arrest is a result of intensified combing of the routes followed by the perpetrators.

Sule said: “For the past four days, the combined military operations have been trailing the routes where they believe those who killed our Chairman followed. They have been combing the place.

“I am happy to inform you that the people we were suspecting, so far anyway, nine people have been arrested and are being interrogated in connection to the killing of our Chairman,” he added.

According to the governor, combined military operations killed three people in connection to the killing at the Loko development area of the state, adding that four AK-47 rifles were also recovered.

“More important than that, around 3 am this morning, the combined operations followed some of these people around Loko and they killed 3 of them, after killing them they recovered four AK47 rifles from them, we are hoping and praying that it is the same people who carried out this exercise”.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the security situation in the state, noting “We have always said that security is never too expensive for us unless we don’t have the resources but if we have the resources, we will put in all our resources to make sure that we protect the lives and property of our people, that we have taken seriously and will continue to do that”.