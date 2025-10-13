Police arrests nine robbers terrorizing Kaduna, Kano residents

No fewer than nine suspected armed robbers terrorising residents across communities in Kaduna and Kano have been taken into police custody following raids carried out in both states.

The suspects, believed to be part of a notorious criminal network operating across the two states, were apprehended after a series of intelligence-led operations that dismantled the gang responsible for multiple violent robberies and attacks.

As learnt, the arrests followed an extensive manhunt and surveillance operation that tracked the syndicate’s movements between Kaduna and Kano.

The arrests followed a robbery incident at Unguwar Wambai, Dorayi Babba Quarters, where one suspect was apprehended at the scene.

His confession, combined with community tips, enabled officers to locate other gang members across both states.

The suspects, Abubakar Aminu, Aliyu Aliyu, Abubakar Usman, Sulaiman Sani, Yusuf Yusuf, Abdulrahman Aliyu, Salisu Hussaini, Sulaiman Abdullahi, and Abdulmutallib Sa’ad, aged between 17 and 24, reportedly confessed to carrying out several armed robbery operations, including attacks in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.

According to the enforcement agency, the operation not only ended the gang’s reign of terror but also led to the recovery of dangerous weapons, stolen property, and a vehicle used in their criminal activities.

Items recovered include a double-barrel gun, an English Falcon pistol, a scrapped Phoenix pistol, 18 live cartridges, cutlasses, sharp knives, torchlights, and a red Toyota Corolla used in their operations.



Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this during a press conference held Monday at the Command Headquarters in Kano.

He explained that the operation was conducted in line with a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, mandating all police formations to intensify efforts in combating violent crime and securing public spaces.

“The arrest of these nine suspects marks a significant victory in our ongoing fight against armed robbery and organised crime,” CP Bakori stated.

Bakori commended the officers involved, describing their success as “a reflection of the Command’s renewed commitment to public safety.”

He also acknowledged the role of public cooperation, noting that community-based intelligence was crucial to the breakthrough.

“I want to thank the residents who provided valuable information that led to this breakthrough. Together, we are making Kano and its neighbouring states safer for everyone,” he added.

The police assured that all suspects will be charged in court upon completion of investigations, while efforts continue to apprehend remaining accomplices and recover more stolen items.