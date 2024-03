No fewer than nine suspected kidnappers have been arrested and three victims were rescued by the Nigerian Police during a face-off in Maroko, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The suspected kidnappers were found with 10 mobile phones and two Point Of Sales (POS) machines by the team deployed to abductors den from Maroko Divisional Police station and Police Mobile Force (PMF) 20, Ikeja, Lagos.

MORE DETAILS SOON