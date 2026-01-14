Police arrests masquerade for attacking Anambra residents

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a masquerade over unprovoked and violent attacks on residents of Awgbu community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Police said the suspect’s actions, captured in a viral video circulating on social media, triggered a breach of public peace and instilled fear among members of the community.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, following the incident in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The Command described the conduct as unlawful and unacceptable, warning that no individual or group would be permitted to hide under cultural or traditional practices to flout the law.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to track down and apprehend other persons connected to the incident.

The police assured Ndi Anambra and the general public that all those found culpable would be brought to justice, adding that further developments would be communicated as investigations progress.