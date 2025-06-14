Police arrests man possessing eight human skulls in Ondo

A 37-year-old man, Yusuf Adenoyin, has been apprehended by the Policemen attached to the Ondo Command after being found in possession of eight human skulls in the state.

Adenoyin was arrested by the officers of the Police Safer Highway Patrol in Isua Akoko, Ondo State during a routine stop and search exercise on the busy road.

As gathered, the arrest occurred at a routine checkpoint where officers, acting on suspicion, intercepted Adenoyin and conducted a search, leading to the shocking discovery of the skulls concealed in his vehicle.

According to police sources, Adenoyin confessed during initial interrogation that he was transporting the skulls from Kogi State to a native doctor in Osun State.

The purpose of the delivery remains unclear, but authorities say the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among residents of the community, with calls for swift and transparent investigation to unravel the source of the human remains and the identity of the so-called native doctor.

Police spokesperson for Ondo State Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, is expected to issue an official statement in the coming hours as investigations continue.

The case adds to the growing concerns about ritual-related crimes and the trafficking of human body parts across Nigeria.