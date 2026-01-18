Police arrests man for posesseing human parts in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a man after suspected human bones were discovered hidden inside passengers’ luggage in a commercial vehicle intercepted along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The suspect, identified as Kazeem Ayegbo, was taken into custody after security operatives conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and uncovered a red wrapper containing bones and other items believed to be human body parts.

The arrest occurred during a routine stop-and-search operation, while the vehicle was en route from Lagos to Osogbo, prompting immediate investigations by law enforcement authorities.

The incident took place on Sunday near the Guru Maharaji area of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State, according to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, in Ibadan.

Confirming the development, the police said, “Operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol intercepted a commercial vehicle during a routine operation. A search led to the recovery of a red cloth containing bones suspected to be parts of a human corpse concealed among luggage. The driver was immediately apprehended, and investigations have commenced to establish the source and intended use of the items.”

The command added that investigative efforts have been expanded beyond Oyo State to identify and arrest all individuals connected to the incident, noting that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the police also disclosed a separate suspected murder case in Ibadan, where a disagreement between two casual labourers at a construction site reportedly turned violent. One of the workers allegedly stabbed the other with a broken bottle, leading to his death while being rushed to the hospital. The suspect has been arrested, and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for further inquiry.

The Oyo State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to public safety and urged citizens to continue providing useful information to security agencies, stressing that community cooperation remains crucial to maintaining peace and order across the state.