Police arrests man after raping hotel receptionist in Lagos

The Nigeria Police has arrested a man identified as Fuad for allegedly raping a 19-year-old receptionist at Mutab Hotel in the Ebute Metta axis of Lagos State.

At the hotel sited on Abeokuta Street in the Ebute Metta, the teenager was said to have been raped in the toilet by the suspects, who had been detained by the law enforcement agency.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu stated that the suspect has been arrested and detained for interrogation after denying the act.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the gender unit of the command to take over the case for further investigation.

Before the arrest, the receptionist, as gathered, said asleep when Fuad arrived at her desk, woke her up and requested for a towel.

She left the reception, went to the backyard of the hotel to get the towel and was on her way to attend to the guest when she felt the urge to relieve herself where she was threatened by the man with a bottle and raped.

Narrating how the incident happened, the victim said: “He wore only his underpants when he blocked me inside the toilet. I saw a bottle with him and he said if I refused to have sex with him, he would use the bottle to kill me. He raped me inside the toilet and after he was done, he left me there. The incident happened between 12 midnight and 1 am on Saturday when everybody was asleep.

“I was also asleep until one of our customers woke me up and said that he needed a towel. I was the one who attended to him (Fuad) when he came with his girlfriend to lodge in our hotel. He paid N5,000 for the room. He must have seen me when I went to pick the towel as he left his girlfriend inside the room, blocked me inside the toilet and raped me there.

“I reported the incident to my manager, Mr Ali, who raised the alarm in the morning. Mr Ali and my colleagues went to Fuad’s room, apprehended him and it was at that point that his girlfriend knew what he did. My manager and colleagues saw the bottle Fuad used to threaten me inside the toilet.”

The owner of the hotel, Mutairu Oke, said the suspect was handed over to the police, adding that the receptionist was taken to hospital for treatment.

He said, “Immediately I was informed in the morning, I instructed my workers to apprehend him. I rushed down to the hotel and took him to the Denton Police Station. Fuad is currently detained there.

“We have taken our receptionist to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja, where it was confirmed that she was raped. They gave her some medications and told her to return to the hospital on Monday for further tests.”

In the same vein, while condemning the incident, The Chief Security Officer, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Ishola Agbodemu stated that Fuad was fond of causing trouble in the area.

He said: “Despite our efforts to reduce crime in the area, it is surprising that someone who has a wife at home, raped a receptionist in the same hotel he lodged with his girlfriend. People know the boy (Fuad) in the neighbourhood; his friends have been trying to intimidate the girl from speaking out.”

