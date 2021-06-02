Police arrests Malian gunrunner, seven Nigerians arms producer, 76 others across states

As part of measures to stem tide of insecurity, the Nigerian Police has arrested a Malian transnational gun-runner, Abubakar Mohammed, as well as a seven-man gang that specializes in the manufacturing and supplies of locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and ammunition to bandits in forests and 76 other suspected criminals across the country within last 30 days.

The Malian gun-runner a.k.a Mallam Buzu was said to have been arrested by the Police team in Tsamiya, a border town between Benin Republic and Nigeria, with a GPMG ammunition chain drive with holding capacity of 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

On the seven-man gun manufacturers, the Police said that the gang distributes the ammunition to bandits in forests along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and Funtua–Kankara expressway in Katisina State.

The suspects were; Dung Michael ‘m’ 26yrs, Dung James ‘m’ 29yrs, Bulus Iliya ‘m’ 25yrs, Markus Danladi ‘m’ 25yrs, Danjuma Dachu ‘m’ 25yrs all from Jos South, and Samaila Abdullahi ‘m’ 45yrs from Toro in Bauchi State, Maek Danladi ‘m’ 30yrs from Chukum, Kaduna State.

