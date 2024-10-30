Police arrests major arms’ dealer, 1246 others linked to different crimes

In a sweeping crackdown on criminal activity, the Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of a notorious arms dealer and 1246 other suspects linked to various crimes across the country.



The arrests, which took place over the past week, were the result of intensified efforts by the Police to combat violent crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cybercrime. The operation was carried out by a combined team of police officers from various state commands and tactical units.



According to the Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the arrested arms dealer identified as Jubril Musa, was a key supplier of firearms to criminal gangs and bandits operating in the country.



Among other people apprehended were 371 armed robbers, 186 suspected kidnappers 242 Murder/homicide suspects, 63 suspects, 217 rape suspects across all state.



Adejobi also disclosed that his operatives recovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and other incriminating items from the suspects. These include 3172 live ammunition,145 firearms, including rifles and pistols, and 23 stolen vehicles since the beginning of October.



The Public Relation Officer revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.



Highlighting the imperative of national security, he reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to eradicating perpetrators of serious crimes, thereby safeguarding the country’s tranquility



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in the operation and reaffirmed the Police’s commitment to ensuring public safety through launching various tactical operations and others.



According to him, the implementation of these tactics will substantially reduce crime rates across the country.



Egbetokun further noted that the Police Force is committed to pursuing its mandate of reducing crime and ensuring public safety while adhering to the highest standards of professionalism.