Police arrests lovers after staging kidnap, #2M Demand From Relatives

Two lovers, Princess Okolie and Prince Atigbi, have been arrested by the Delta Police Command for staging their kidnap and extorting N2 million from the lady’s relatives as ransom.

After their arrest, the police has recovered the ransom paid to the lovers who faked their abduction to extort the lady relatives.

The Command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, said that suspect would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to him, “The incident began on December 30, 2024, when Princess Okolie left her home and failed to return.

“The following day, her parents received a call claiming she had been kidnapped. The supposed kidnappers demanded #2 million for her release.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, led by CSP Labe Joseph, to investigate.

“Acting on intelligence, operatives apprehended Prince Atigbi while he was collecting the ransom money. Upon questioning, Atigbi confessed that the kidnapping was staged by himself and Princess Okolie.

“The girl was arrested, and she stated that she faked her kidnap so that they could get money from her parents.”

“Both suspects are in custody, the ransom money has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.”

‘The Commissioner of Police condemned the act, urging parents to instill strong moral values in their children.

“The commissioner of police urges parents and guardians to take the upbringing of their children seriously and in the ways of God so that when they grow up, they won’t be a problem to their parents and society.”

,