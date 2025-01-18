33.9 C
Lagos
Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
Education

Police arrests Lagos school proprietor, five others over toddler’s death

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
5

The Lagos Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Smiley Kids Montessori, Thomas Ayodele, and five others staff of the school, following death of a 2-year-old pupil, Rapheala Ogbodo, who drowned inside its swimming pool in Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo axis of the state.

The other staff apprehended over the toddler’s demise were the Head of the nursery class, Antonia Igbafe, and the deceased pupil’s class teacher, Helen Obhodaghe.

Also in Police custody for further interrogations were the two caregivers, Mohammed Hauwa and Mohammed Habibat, and the Pool Instructor, Udofia Ini-Obong.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Kayode Sutton, confirmed their arrest on Saturday, just as he promised a thorough investigation on the 2years old child death.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
JUST IN: Lagos Govt. shuts down school after pupil drowns inside pool
Next article
Over 50 die during tanker explosion in Niger

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.