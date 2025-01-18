Police arrests Lagos school proprietor, five others over toddler’s death

The Lagos Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Smiley Kids Montessori, Thomas Ayodele, and five others staff of the school, following death of a 2-year-old pupil, Rapheala Ogbodo, who drowned inside its swimming pool in Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo axis of the state.

The other staff apprehended over the toddler’s demise were the Head of the nursery class, Antonia Igbafe, and the deceased pupil’s class teacher, Helen Obhodaghe.

Also in Police custody for further interrogations were the two caregivers, Mohammed Hauwa and Mohammed Habibat, and the Pool Instructor, Udofia Ini-Obong.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Kayode Sutton, confirmed their arrest on Saturday, just as he promised a thorough investigation on the 2years old child death.

