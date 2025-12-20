Police arrests Lagos housewife for faking kidnap

A 26-year-old housewife, Misturah Bada, and her accomplice, Adedamola Daniel, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly staging her own kidnapping.

Bada and her 30-year-old accomplice were apprehended after allegedly orchestrating a fake abduction plot aimed at extorting money from her unsuspecting husband, who resides in South Africa.

The suspects are accused of conspiracy, false kidnapping, and extortion, having allegedly manipulated the situation to obtain a ransom payment of N2.5 million, which the distressed husband paid under the belief that his wife’s life was in danger.

The arrests followed an intensive investigation by the Command’s Special Squad, which uncovered the fabricated nature of the reported abduction after initial claims suggested that 26-year-old housewife had been seized by armed men demanding ransom.

Although the ransom was reportedly paid, the supposed kidnappers failed to release the victim as promised, prompting further scrutiny by the police, which eventually exposed the incident as a hoax allegedly planned by Bada with the assistance of Daniel.

The incident began with a distress call from the husband, Mr. Bada, who reported that his wife had been kidnapped by armed individuals who initially demanded N10 million, later negotiating the amount to N3 million, out of which N2.5 million was transferred.

In a statement released on Saturday, the police said key evidence, including a mobile phone used in the deception, had been recovered. The suspects have also confessed to their roles in the scheme and will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

According to the statement, “Upon receipt of the complaint, human and technical assets of the Command Special Squad were immediately deployed to track the alleged kidnappers. The alleged victim, Mrs. Misturah Bada, was released and reunited with her family. After which she was invited and debriefed, during which she claimed that she was kidnapped by six armed men driving a silver Toyota Venza, taken to their stronghold, and dispossessed of her iPhone 12 Pro Max. She further stated that the ransom of ₦2.5 million was first paid into her bank account before being handed over to the kidnappers.

“Further investigation, however, uncovered inconsistencies in her claims. On 3 December 2025, operatives arrested Adedamola Daniel in the Ede area of Osun State. A SIM card used to register the WhatsApp account through which ransom negotiations were conducted was recovered from him. During interrogation, he confessed that the suspect Misturah Bada had requested the use of his SIM card to open the WhatsApp account used for the ransom negotiations and that he provided the OTP sent to his line, which enabled her to successfully operate the account.

“Following his confession, Mrs. Misturah Bada was confronted and she admitted to faking her own kidnapping in order to extort money from her husband, who resides in South Africa. Further investigation led to the recovery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which Mrs. Bada had earlier claimed was with the kidnappers. The phone was recovered from Yusuf Sodiq, aged 34, who admitted that he purchased the phone from her at the rate of ₦380,000, having been warned not to insert any SIM card into it at the time. Investigation into the case is ongoing; Misturah Bada and her accomplices, Adedamola Daniel, will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Commenting on the matter, the Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has emphasized the department’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding lives and property while issuing a stern caution to the public against engaging in false reports, criminal trickery, or any behaviors that could misdirect essential security efforts.

He further urged citizens to persist in supporting law enforcement initiatives by providing timely and accurate information to combat such fraudulent activities that undermine trust and resource allocation in the fight against genuine crime.