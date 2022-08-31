Police arrests Lagos employee, three others for stealing boss’ vehicle  

The Lagos Police Command through Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested a 21-year-old employee, Temple Samuel and three others for stealing his boss’ vehicle in Ogba axis of the state.

Other arrested suspects were said to have included 32 years old Benjamin Bassey, 29 years old Chukwuemeka Okorie and 37 years old Joshua Agboche, who had conspired with Samuel to sell the car.

The police command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin said that investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss’ car wash at Egbeda also stole his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s house in Ikeja.

Hundeyin, in a statement released on Wednesday, in Lagos stated that he had fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account as well.

According to him, the suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country.



He further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.

