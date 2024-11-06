Police arrests Lagos dogs owner over security guard’s death

The Lagos Police Command has arrested Salisu Mustapha, the owner of three dogs that killed a security guard in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki area of Lagos State.



Aside from that, the law enforcement agency has confiscated the fierce-looking dogs, to avoid further attacks on residents.



This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by Spokesperson, Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.



Hundeyin stated that the dogs were held in special locations, as part of the command’s advocacy against cruelty to animals.



“Following the unfortunate mauling of a security guard in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested the owner of the dogs, Salisu Mustapha, and confiscated the dogs pending the outcome of discreet investigations that has commenced.



“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola assures residents of the state and the entire people of Lagos that the ongoing investigations will be brought to a conclusive end and justice will be served as appropriate”.



He added: “These were the dogs after they arrived at the command headquarters before our K-9 unit came to take them into better custody.”