Police arrests Lagos businessman for posting ex-lovers nude photos online

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, accused of leaking the nude photos of women he was romantically involved with, for questioning on the allegations.

As gathered, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody by the Gender Unit of the Police Headquarters in Lagos, where he was expected to disclose reasons for leaking the nude photos.

It was learnt that Kennedy, who was apprehended a team deployed cby the Commend on Friday, would be arraigned before court immediately to allow proper prosecution.

The Spokespersons, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Friday after releasing picture of the suspect in police custody.

Hundeyin added that the suspect was already been interrogated for by the command to ascertain what transpired before and after his ex-lovers pictures were released online.

According to the police source close to the investigation, Kennedy dated multiple single women whose nude photos he obtained and used to extort money from them through blackmail.

“When they would stop sending him money, he would send the photos to someone on Facebook,” the source said.

“He would go to the lady’s Facebook page and send one of the photos to her friends. When she finds out, she would quickly send him money.

“He continued to do that until he sent it to the church WhatsApp group of a widow. He also sent it to the lady’s late husband’s in-laws.”

Only two of about 10 ladies who were victims of Kennedy’s alleged exploitation are willing to pursue his prosecution, our correspondent was told.

