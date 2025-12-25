Police arrests Kuje prison escapee in Abuja, 21 others

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a Kuje Custodial Centre escapee, Ayo Abiodun, in Abuja and 21 other suspects across several states of the country during a series of coordinated, intelligence-led operations by operatives of the Force Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Abiodun, who is suspected of having carried out a violent robbery attack on a serving Nigerian Army officer, had been on the police wanted list after escaping from the correctional facility in FCT.

One of the major successes was recorded along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, where STS operatives intercepted a J5 vehicle conveying 13 brand-new motorcycles, weapons, and other suspicious items.

Further investigations on the case led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Luke Ifeanyi, who is being investigated for armed robbery and economic sabotage.

In a separate operation, a 40-year-old suspect, Yusuf Shehu, was apprehended in possession of a stolen tricycle after impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested after being found in possession of a police mobile uniform and a police identity card recovered from him.

During the operation, the STS operatives also intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis, alongside other controlled substances.

In Edo State, four suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and their alleged involvement in violent attacks on a community.

In Lagos and Ogun states, two suspects believed to be members of a car-snatching syndicate were apprehended.

Similarly, in Nasarawa State and adjoining areas, 12 suspects linked to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested, with several firearms recovered during the coordinated operations.

The police said investigations into all the cases are ongoing and assured that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, in accordance with extant laws.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested for offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, car snatching, economic sabotage, impersonation, and drug trafficking.

Following the arrest, the police recovered arms, vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs, and other incriminating items linked to a wide range of criminal activities perpetrated by the suspects.

The arms and other items recovered include one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, and one SMG rifle, alongside two live rounds of ammunition.

According to the police, a total of 45 other exhibits, comprising vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs, and items suspected to have been used in criminal activities, were also seized.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police disclosed that six firearms were recovered during the operations.

Commending the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to protecting lives and property, dismantling criminal networks and enhancing public safety nationwide. He also urged members of the public to continue to provide credible and timely information to assist the police in the sustained fight against crime across the country.