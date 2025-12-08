Police arrests kidnapping kingpin in Kwara

Kwara State has recorded fresh breakthroughs in its intensified security operations, with police confirming the arrest of another suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate, further weakening resurgent banditry activities across the state.

The latest arrest follows the interception of an arms courier, during which security operatives recovered 100 rounds of live ammunition along the Gbugbu–Patigi road, as well as the arrest of a medical doctor supplying medication to kidnapping gangs by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the Kwara State Police Command on Monday, the suspect, identified as Aliu Abubakar, was apprehended by operatives acting on actionable intelligence from residents of Oro-Ago community at the Oro-Ago Motor Park.

Police said the suspect initially claimed he was travelling to meet an uncle, identified as Zarumi, but his suspicious behaviour prompted a thorough search.

Subsequent investigations reportedly uncovered incriminating digital evidence, including images of the suspect brandishing an AK-47 rifle and photos of his associates—Buba, Auta, and Bello “Smally”, posing with prohibited firearms.

Additional images showed large amounts of cash, which he later admitted were proceeds from multiple kidnapping operations carried out by his syndicate.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is providing actionable intelligence expected to lead to the arrest of arms merchants, financiers, and collaborators operating across local communities.