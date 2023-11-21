Report on Interest
MetroNews

Police arrests kidnapper inside market in Edo

By news Desk

By The Guild
The Edo Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, James Imelayi, while buying foodstuff and other items for his gang members and kidnapped victims inside the market.
Imelayi, a 35 years old resident of the state, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency after he was linked to the kidnap of Lillian Ofonsare at Ikara Primary School, Ologbo community in Benin, the state capital.
After his arrest, the suspect narrated on Tuesday that he joined his friends for the operation because he needed money to repair his faulty motor saw which has affected his ability to continue his business.
 
 He said, “We went to the school and met her teacher. We waited. As she was going home, we waylaid her with a double-barrel and two cut-to-size guns. Thereafter, we trekked through a bush path to the Ologbo River and used a boat to carry her to a hideout and started demanding N5m from her parents.”
 
 The suspect disclosed that the law enforcement agency and vigilantes arrested him at about 8pm when he came out to buy food for the victim and his accomplices.
 
 The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect was arrested through credible intelligence.
