Police arrests kidnapper behind Abuja pastor’s murder

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested Sale Usman, a notorious kidnapping ringleader wanted for his role in the abduction and brutal murder of a pastor in Abuja.

The 30-year-old suspect was apprehended by the Scorpion Squad, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Victor Godfrey, just days after the arrest of another 27-year-old suspect, Y’au Shittu.

During interrogation by enforcement operatives on Wednesday, Usman confessed to his involvement in the pastor’s abduction and killing.

He also admitted to other crimes, including the kidnapping of a woman, released only after a ₦10 million ransom was paid—and the abduction of three children, during which their father was shot dead for resisting the attackers.

Usman, a native of Niger State who resides in Shishipe village in the Mpape area of Abuja, was tracked and arrested using forensic intelligence.

Police identified him as a key member of a larger criminal syndicate responsible for numerous abductions across the capital and neighbouring states.

Further investigations are ongoing to recover more weapons and apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

