Police arrests inter-state kidnappers across Delta, Rivers

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, and the proliferation of illegal firearms, arresting key suspects and recovering high-grade weapons across Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states.

The success followed sustained, intelligence-driven operations by the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible information about a notorious inter-state kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorizing communities in the Niger Delta.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the operation, carried out under the leadership of CP Aina Adesola, began on December 29, 2025, and extended to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, resulting in the arrest of one Abubakar Mohammed.

“During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in the criminal network and led detectives to a concealed bush location along Tobia Village, near the Amasoma area of Airport Road in Bayelsa State.

“At the location, police operatives uncovered a cache of arms buried and carefully wrapped in a sack. Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, 76 rounds of live ammunition, and two AK-47 magazines.

“The investigation did not end there. At about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2026, the suspect again guided operatives to another hidden arms dump located within the Uyamuge Forest along the Ughelli–Warri axis of Delta State,” he said.

He added that further searches led to the recovery of one K2 rifle, 49 rounds of live ammunition, three K2 magazines, one pump-action gun, and 32 live cartridges.

According to him, the success of the operation reflects the continuity of proactive policing strategies aimed at sustaining the security gains recorded in the state.

“The Delta State Police Command is working. We have continued from where we stopped in 2025, and under the leadership of CP Aina Adesola, there will be no let-up in our efforts to rid the state of kidnappers and other violent criminals,” Edafe stated.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while investigations continue to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal gangs.