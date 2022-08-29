Police arrests informants behind Katsina lawmaker’s wife, two children abduction

The police through the operatives of Inspector-General of Police IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested kidnapper’s informants who provided information that led to the abduction of a serving lawmaker, Ibrahim Aminu’s wife and two children at their residence in Yankwani village in Katsina State.

As gathered, the wife and children of the lawmaker were said to have been released and over N37 million was said to have been paid to secure their release from the abductors.

It was learnt that the informants were arrested at various hideouts weeks after the abducted family of the lawmaker were freed from their captivity and the police did not relent on investigations that led to picking of the suspects.

In a statement released yesterday from office of the intelligent team of IGP, sequel to the intelligence reports on the activities of the deadly criminal gangs, the IRT operatives team swung into action and arrested the suspects.

It stated that the arrested suspects were Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu, and Surajo, who supplied the information that led to the kidnap of the lawmaker’s family.

During investigation, one of the arrested suspects, Ibrahim was said to have confessed that he and other gang members were informants to Sanni Tukur popularly called Abacha terrorizing residents of Katsina and Zamfara States.

He said that they had released information to the bandit leader which led to the kidnapping of Aminu’s wife and six others natives.

On his part, the lawmaker confirmed that he paid N37.5 million to the gang leader to secure his family member’s release from captivity.

Meanwhile,the Inspector-General of Police IGP, Alkali Baba has directed that all the weapons, arms and ammunition in the hands of criminal elements should be followed through every effort.

He further assured that all the suspects are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

