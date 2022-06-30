Police arrests four suspected oil bunkers in Rivers

The Nigeria Police has arrested no fewer than four suspected oil thieves and seized 350 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended by the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) on 10th June, 2021 at Slaughter Area of Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt during the interception of a seagoing 12-compartments barge known as “Rainbow-I” with Registration No. 8765432 laden with the seized gas oil.

The investigations carried out on the samples by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority based in Port Harcourt was said to have confirmed that the product is adulterated, and therefore unfit for sale to the public.

Through a statement released by the force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has warned that there would be severe sanctions for criminal elements who engage in activities such as illegal bunkering and illegal refining of oil products, which is capable of sabotaging the economy of the country.

The IGP equally charged members of special teams set up to monitor, investigate, apprehend, and prosecute purveyors of these crimes to renew their offensive against crimes and criminality, and professionally shun all manner of corruption so that offenders would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Baba further warnes all economic saboteurs to cease forthwith their criminal activities else the long arm of the law will catch up with them. The IGP equally tasked personnel of the IGP-STFPIB to be steadfast in discharging their responsibilities.

According to him, All suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

