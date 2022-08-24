Police arrests four robbery gang members terrorising communities in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command have arrested four robbery gang members terrorizing communities and residents across the state.

The suspects were said to have stolem N600,000 from a businesswoman, Yahaya Ishaku in Ahun Fulani axis of the state which led to their arrest.

The arrest was made by the police in collaboration with Oro-Ogo branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association on August 22, 2022.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi disclosed that a team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago in a combined operation went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly robbing unsuspecting citizens in the area of their money and goods on market days.

According to him, the operation became necessary after intelligence compass pointed to the fact that the perpetrators were hibernating in a Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.

Okasanmi, in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday, said that Ishaku was way-laid and robbed of the proceeds of cows he sold for N600,000 while returning home from Kara market in Ajase-Ipo on Aug. 20.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that one of suspects was hired by the complainant to load the cows in a vehicle while being taken to the market.

”On his way back from the market, the victim who was on a bike retuning to the camp was blocked by the gang, they hit him on the head with sticks, he fell off the motorcycle and became unconscious. He was searched by the assailants and the N600,000, the proceeds of the sales found on him was taken away.

”In the course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of N400,000, part of the stolen money was recovered, while efforts are in progress to recover the balance,” he said.

He said that the of Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo had directed that the case be handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

