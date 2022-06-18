Police arrests four persons for disrupting Ekiti guber poll

No fewer than four residents of Ekiti were reported to have been arrested by the State’s Police Command for disrupting the voting exercise during the governorship election across the state.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by personnel attached to the command while disrupting the voting exercise in Ado axis of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the suspects were currently been interrogated by the command to ascertain others involved in the attacks and their financiers in the state.

Through a statement released on its official social media handle on Saturday, the police disclosed that they were picked from locations across the axis where they constituted a threat to other voters in the state.

According to the statement, the Nigeria Police has successfully effected the arrest of four suspects in Ado, Ekiti State, for disrupting the electoral process at a polling booth. They are being interrogated by the Police to establish their offence and involvement in line with extant laws.

“The collation process is ongoing and shall be concluded in due course. Operatives are attached to collation centres to ensure a smooth, free, fair, and credible collation process”.

Arrests of the four suspects came hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested at least six persons that were found to be engaging in vote-buying in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

