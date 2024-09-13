Police arrests four oil thieves, destroys tank farm in Rivers

The IGP Special Task Force operatives on petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) has arrested four suspects linked to illegal petroleum activities and oil theft and recovered 40,000 liters of petroleum products stored in 67 white storage tanks in Port-Harcourt.

The suspects are 58-year-old Emmanuel Nwachi, Adamu Bala, Nuru Musa, and Bashir Abubakar.

ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Friday through a press statement released to newsmen.

Adejobi mentioned that the operation was carried out on Thursday by IGP-STFPIB operatives in collaboration with the Department of Operations.

He added the operation was prompted by a report from the Rivers State Command about a storage facility in Port-Harcourt that deals with and processes illegally acquired crude oil.

The statement reads, “The operatives of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) have once again made a significant breakthrough in the continuous fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering, and economic sabotage.”

“This milestone achievement was marked after the operatives, in collaboration with the Department of Operations, Rivers State Command, on 12th September 2024, made a discovery of a storage facility in Trans Amadi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, used in dealing and processing illegally acquired crude oil.”

Adejobi also stated that his team had destroyed the site and recovered equipment and machines used in committing these crimes.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, highlighted the commitment of the Force to tackling every form of crime, criminality, and corruption, extending to those involved in this economic sabotage.

He added that security agencies remain unyielding and will continue to bring perpetrators to book.