Police arrests four-man robbery gang terrorizing residents across Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna state has arrested four-man robbery gang members for allegedly terrorizing residents across three communities in the state.

The suspects were said to have believed to have been terrorising the residents of Anguwar Jaba, Tsugugi and Unguwar Mai Gwado Communities in Sabon Gari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday, in Zaria, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, said that a team of police from Kasuwar Mata Division in Sabon Gari LGA made the arrest on June 12.

According to him, the suspects invaded the communities in the early hours of June 12 and dispossessed residents of their valuables.

“In one of the houses in the community they took away two motorcycles with their original particulars.

“The swift response of the police led to an exchange of fire where two of the robbers ran away with gun injuries.” he said.

The Spokesperson further disclosed that the armed robbers were subsequently traced and two motorcycles and six phones were recovered from them.

