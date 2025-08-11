Police arrests four kidnappers, recovers arms in Rivers

In its ongoing fight against crime, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a criminal gang involved in armed robbery and kidnapping along Nkpee Street, Bori, Rivers State.

The suspects, identified as Solomon Chris, 26; Fabulous John, 26; Wisdom Kalongo, 30; and Wisdom Samuel, 33, were apprehended by operatives of the Bori Division.

As gathered, the team was on routine patrol in the area when they received a distress call alerting them to the suspicious movements of the alleged robbers.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the swift action of the officers prevented the suspects from carrying out their criminal activities, which she noted would have caused harm to residents.

According to Iringe-Koko, the arrest conducted by the operatives was part of the command’s commitment to curbing crime in the region.

The PRO further revealed on Monday, that several items were recovered from the arrested men, including one locally made revolver pistol, one live round of ammunition, a quantity of hard drugs, criminal charms, and an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number BNY-758FS.

“The suspects are currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover more of their operational weapons,” Iringe-Koko stressed.

The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and calls on members of the public to continue to provide timely and useful information to the police.