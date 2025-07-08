Police arrests four Kano monarch supporters for attacking Sanusi’s palace

The Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the attack on the Kofar Kudu Palace, the official residence of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The suspects, believed to be loyalists of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, were apprehended following a violent confrontation at the palace gates, which also targeted Sanusi’s palace guards.

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, stating: “Yes, the command has arrested four suspects, and they are now in police custody as the investigation is still ongoing.”

The arrests followed the launch of a panel by the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, to probe the incident, which nearly escalated into bloodshed.

Although the identities of the suspects have not been disclosed, police authorities say efforts are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attack and to maintain peace in the state.

The Guild reported yesterday that the violence erupted when Emir Bayero’s convoy forcefully passed through Emir Sanusi’s palace after a condolence visit, leading to a clash between supporters of both Emirs.

The confrontation marks yet another flashpoint in the ongoing rivalry between the reinstated Emir Sanusi and his dethroned predecessor, Bayero, a situation that has kept Kano politically tense since May 2024, when Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano.