Police arrests four human traffickers in Rivers

In a major breakthrough in its investigation into child trafficking, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects over their alleged involvement in human trafficking within the state.

The syndicate, allegedly led by 54-year-old Blessing Jack, a resident of Timber Road, is accused of exploiting vulnerable young mothers, stealing, and selling their newborn babies for substantial financial gain.

Other members of the group include Chinonso Raymond (30), Chinyere Okorie (32), and Nkechi Nwankwo (50), all residents of Igwuruta and Pipeline, Rumuoholu, in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit through technology-assisted policing operations in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt.

“A conversation between Blessing Jack and one Marley Oburu revealed the syndicate’s modus operandi. She discussed a recent incident where her associate took a woman’s baby, claiming the child had died, while she had actually been paid the sum of ₦2,000,000 for the transaction. This suggests that Blessing and her associates use fake scans and manipulate vulnerable pregnant women to obtain their babies,” said the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko.

She added that preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate leader had previously served a three-year prison sentence in Calabar for child trafficking, highlighting her longstanding involvement in the illicit trade.

Iringe-Koko further noted that all suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime, detailing their individual roles in the trafficking operation.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while an in-depth investigation is underway to apprehend other members of the syndicate and dismantle the wider network.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their diligence in tracking and arresting the suspects.

“The Police Command will continue to work tirelessly to protect vulnerable individuals and combat human trafficking in the state,” Adepoju stated.

He also appealed to the public to report any information that could aid the ongoing investigation and the prosecution of human trafficking cases, adding: “Together, we can build a safer and more secure society for all.”