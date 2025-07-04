Police arrests four cultists for attacking Benue LG boss

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists in connection with an attack on the Deputy Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue State.

The four suspects, alleged to be members of the Black Axe Confraternity, were apprehended hours after attacking Christopher Chia and members of his family at their residence.

Their arrest followed swift investigations carried out by police officers less than 24 hours after the violent assault on Chia, who was reportedly at home at the time of the incident.

According to reports, a family member placed a distress call to the Katsina-Ala Area Command, requesting urgent assistance and rescue from the attackers, prompting rapid intervention by police operatives.

A police source confirmed that while four individuals have been taken into custody, authorities are still searching for the prime suspect identified only as Richard. He is believed to be a high-ranking member of the Black Axe cult group and allegedly ordered the attack on the local government official.

“A distress call was received from the LG boss, prompting an immediate response from our patrol and tactical teams,” the source stated.

“When our operatives arrived at the scene, they rescued the LG boss from the assailants, who fled upon sighting the police. He was rushed to Toro Hospital in Katsina-Ala, treated, and later discharged in stable condition.”

The source further revealed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where a full-scale investigation is underway.

“All individuals involved in the attack will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.