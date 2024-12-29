Police arrests four children stealing building materials in Abuja

To curb crime in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested four children for allegedly stealing iron rods and other construction materials from an uncompleted building in the Guzape area of the FCT.

The suspects, identified as 15-year-olds Matthew Vincent and Timothy Shedrack, 11-year-old Moses Vincent, and Lucky Enock, were apprehended by the law enforcement agency following complaints made to the Guzape Police Station by residents of the community.

It was learnt that the four children were apprehended after residents discovered their mode of operation and reported their suspicious activities at the construction site to the law enforcement agency.

According to the residents, the minors were often seen entering the building at night removing materials procured for completion of the project.

They added that loud noises were often heard from the uncompleted building, an act that were trailed by swift movements of materials out of the structure.

Confirming their arrest, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially during late hours.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicate the minors gained access by scaling the fence and used crude tools to remove the iron rods, which they reportedly sold to a local scrap dealer popularly called Babanbola.

“Efforts are underway to locate the Babanbola, who is believed to be involved in a broader network facilitating the theft and sale of construction materials in the area”.

As gathered, the arrest and investigation of Babanbola business operations further highlighted the growing concern of juvenile delinquency in the country’s seat of powerFederal Capital Territory.

While emphasizing the importance of providing guidance to prevent criminal behavior, the Police boss urged community members to report suspicious activities promptly and support initiatives aimed at creating safer environments.

“Business owners and scrap dealers are advised to verify the sources of materials before purchase and to report anyone attempting to sell stolen goods. Construction site owners should enhance security measures, including deploying guards and installing surveillance systems.

“The police remain committed to maintaining law and order across the territory. The minors will be moved to juvenile homes for rehabilitation, and those found culpable will face legal consequences.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the need for community vigilance and proactive measures to deter juvenile crime”.