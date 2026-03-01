Police arrests four cattle rustlers possessing 42 sheep in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested four suspected cattle rustlers found in possession of 42 sheep during separate operations across the state.

The arrests form part of the Command’s sustained efforts to curb crime and criminality in Niger State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a crime bulletin issued on Sunday, detailing a series of operations carried out by the Command.

According to the statement, on February 24, 2026, at about 6 p.m., operatives of the Crack Squad acted on credible intelligence that suspected rustlers were sighted around Raba Forest via Mokwa with stolen livestock.

The team trailed the suspects along the Jebba–Mokwa Road and apprehended four members of the syndicate, while others fled into the forest.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Musa, 23, of Maito village via Lemu; Muhammed Ibeto, 20, of Kara via Jebba; Bello Saidu, 20, of Kara via Jebba; and Abubakar Alhaji Shehu, 20, also of Kara via Jebba.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to rustling the sheep from Salihu village via Mokwa and provided information on other gang members still at large.

The 42 sheep were recovered and later returned to their rightful owner, while efforts continue to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a related development, the Command also intercepted a Ford vehicle with registration number MNA 909 LD at the City Gate area of Minna on February 23, 2026, at about 10 p.m.

The vehicle, abandoned by the driver upon seeing the police, was loaded with ten bags of zircon monazite suspected to have been stolen. Preliminary investigations indicate that the mineral was allegedly taken from an industrial company along Bida Road, with further investigations ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Command confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with motorcycle theft and attempted homicide in Bida.

On February 19, 2026, at about 7:30 p.m., two men, Ibrahim Ahmed Musa and Ndagi Mohammed Jibril, both of Area One, Bida, reportedly hired a motorcycle from the Cool Spot area to Ndayako Primary School.

Upon reaching the back of the school, one suspect struck the rider on the head with a pestle, leaving him dizzy, and attempted to escape with the motorcycle.

The victim raised an alarm, attracting local residents who pursued the suspects. Ibrahim Ahmed Musa was apprehended with the motorcycle, while his accomplice escaped.

The arrested suspect is currently in custody at the ‘A’ Division Police Station in Bida, as efforts continue to arrest the fleeing accomplice.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents to provide credible information to security agencies to aid the fight against crime.