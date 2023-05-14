Police arrests four bank staff link to customer’s wife death

No fewer than four staff of ZEFA Microfinance Bank have been arrested by the Ogun Police Command after they were linked to death of a 50years old.woman, Vivian Omo, who was wife to one of the.bank’s debtors.

The four staff of the bank sited in Abule Ijoko Lemode axis of Ifo Local Government were said to be in the police net after daughter to the deceased linked them to her mother’s demise.

The four financial experts in police net and under questioning were: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko.

As gathered on Sunday, the corpse has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy especially to ascertain what resulted to her death.

The Spokespersons, Ogun Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed their arrest in a statement made available to newsmen after their arrest.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation.

He noted that the commissioner also warned loan agencies to desist from taking laws into their hands during process of recovering loan from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted

According to the statement, Police in Ogun state on the 10th of May 2023, arrested four staffs of ZEFA Microfinance Bank, situated at Abule Ijoko Lemode area of Ifo local government, over the death of a 50 years old Vivian Omo, a wife to one of their debtors.

“Trouble started when the bank staffers visted the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband but they were told that the man was not at home.

Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabout of her husband, the bank staffs decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office the step that was resisted by the deceased. While the deceased was struggling with the Bank’s staffs, one of them pushed her and she fell down and was unconscious.

“She was there and then rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The report was quickly lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the daughter of the deceased, consequence upon which the DPO Agbado division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where four staffs of the bank were apprehended”.

