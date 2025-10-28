Police arrests four Anambra women linked to child trafficking

Following a tip-off from concerned residents, the Anambra State Police Command has apprehended four individuals allegedly operating a syndicate specializing in the sale of children within the state.

During a sting operation in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, the police also rescued a one-week-old baby girl from the suspects.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, saying the operation was carried out by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, following credible intelligence.

According to Ikenga, the raid took place at a location identified as Mama Maternity in Ifite-Awkuzu, where the suspects, Elizabeth Okafor (62), Esther Nweke (48), Ngozi Maanfa (45), and Peace Elijah Moses (25), were apprehended.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly conspired to buy a newborn baby girl for ₦1.7 million, after paying ₦350,000 as an advance to the purported biological mother, identified as one of the suspects.

“The baby has been safely rescued and is currently under protective care,” the police spokesperson said, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Gender Unit, Awka, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and intensifying the fight against all forms of human trafficking in Anambra State.

It also warned that the police would continue to pursue individuals and groups involved in such heinous acts until they are brought to justice.