Police arrests four Abuja kidnappers after rescuing schoolgirl

No fewer than four suspected kidnappers have been apprehended by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command following the successful rescue of a 16-year-old student abducted in Abuja.

The suspects, Mayoma Adediji, Joy Innocent, Tina Mayoma, and Sunday Femi, were arrested through a coordinated effort between police operatives and local vigilantes.

The four individuals, all residents of Jikwoyi Phase 2, were apprehended during an operation that led to the safe and unharmed recovery of the victim, who had been missing for nearly two weeks.

A police source who spoke with newsmen on Friday said the victim, Leadway Innocent, was abducted on her way to Government Secondary School, Karu, after leaving her home in Jikwoyi.

The officer disclosed that the victim’s father reported her disappearance on July 30, stating that she had gone missing on July 18.

“Acting on the report, detectives from the Jikwoyi Division, in collaboration with local vigilantes, launched an operation that resulted in the arrest of the four suspects—Mayoma Adediji, Joy Innocent, Tina Mayoma, and Sunday Femi,” the source said.

“Two days after she went missing, the family received a ransom demand of ₦5 million from the abductors,” he added. “After negotiations, the amount was reduced to ₦1.5 million.”

“The girl was rescued at about 1:00 p.m. on July 31. She is safe and currently receiving medical attention, while the suspects are in custody undergoing further interrogation.