Police arrests former Cross Rivers anti-deforestation chairman, six others

The Cross River Police Command has allegedly arrested an environmental and climate advocate, Odey Oyama, alongside six others in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

Oyama, who is the Executive Director of the Rainforest Resource and Development Center and was former Chairman of the Cross River Anti-Deforestation Committee, was said to have been whisked away by the law enforcement officers.

The reasons for his arrests were still unknown at the time of filling this report, a development that had caused panic among residents considering the mode of arrest adopted by the policemen.

Sources said that Oyama, an advocate of community development, was returning from work when police officials stormed the area, shooting sporadically, and arrested him which left residents scared.

“Until now, we do not know where he is. We were told he would be moved to Calabar, but now, are being informed he was moved to the Ikom Division, which is suspicious”, the source added.

Efforts by The Guild to contact the Police spokesperson for the state command proved abortive as at press time.