Police arrests fleeing suspect link to Anambra former lawmaker’s murder

A manhunt launched by the Anambra Police Command has led to the re-arrest of Ikemefuna Ossai, one of the suspects linked to the abduction and killing of a lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

Ossai, was identified as a member of the gang that abducted and murdered Azuka, during the yuletide season in Onitsha, before dumping his lifeless body at the Second Niger Bridge, where it was discovered by law enforcement agencies approximately three months ago.

The suspect, who had previously escaped from police custody along with one of his accomplices, was re-arrested in Asaba, Delta State, by a team of police operatives led by CSP Ifeanyi Iburu, a former Officer-in-Charge of the now-defunct Anambra Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement issued through the agency’s official page,

confirmed that the suspect was apprehended following an intelligence-driven operation that spanned multiple states and extended beyond Nigeria’s borders into a neighbouring West African country.

“This re-arrest followed a painstaking and intelligence-led operation. The suspect, who had previously escaped custody, was tracked across several states and even into a neighbouring West African country,” Ikenga stated.

“He was eventually apprehended on May 7, 2025, in Asaba, Delta State. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to evade arrest but was swiftly overpowered and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the process.

“Further to this development, actionable intelligence obtained from the suspect is currently aiding ongoing operations. The command has intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitive and dismantle the criminal network responsible for this heinous crime,” he added.

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to transparency and accountability, the command has briefed relevant stakeholders, including the family of the slain lawmaker and the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly, on the progress of the investigation.

During the engagement, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, acknowledged the lapses that led to the suspect’s initial escape and expressed deep regret over the incident, while also reaffirming the command’s unwavering resolve to ensure that all those involved in the killing are brought to justice and that the safety of residents remains a top priority.