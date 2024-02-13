The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Christopher Yaro, linked with the abduction of two Rev Fathers for ransom in Pankshin, Plateau State.

Arrest of Yaro in Ogun State came barely two weeks after he participated in the clerics abduction from the religious centers.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, who made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, said the suspect was nabbed yesterday by police operatives in the Ago-Iwoye area of the state.

Two Catholic priests, Father Kenneth Kanwa and Father Jude Nwachukwu, were reportedly abducted from St. Vincent de Paul Fier Parish in the Diocese of Pankshin in Plateau State.

The Suspect, Christopher Yaro

The alleged abductor, who was later discovered to be members of the same parish, allegedly demanded N25 million ransom from family and other church members to secure the priests’ freedom.

After a week of the abduction, the chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Polycarp Lubo, though could not confirm whether a ransom was paid, reportedly confirmed the release of the priests.

Odutola explained that one of the suspects and also a member of the church, Yaro, claimed that he fled Pankshin over fear that members of the community might attack him after they discovered that he was involved in the abduction of the two priests.

She said, “At about 4:25pm on Monday, we received intelligence that a kidnapping suspect, Christopher Yaro, had escaped to Ijebu-Ode after he was alleged to have conspired with another member of the church and five other men to kidnap the two Rev. Fathers in the Pankshin area of Plateau State.

“The suspects were with four K.2 rifles when they carried out the crime. Yaro has been arrested. Further information will be made available to the public as soon as the investigation is completed.”