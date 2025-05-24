Police arrests fleeing Osun inmate in Lagos

A 39-year-old prison escapee, Kabiru Oyedun, has been rearrested by the Lagos Police Command following his escape from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State.

Oyedun, who is one of the seven inmates that fled from the prison after the wall to the facility collapsed, was apprehended in Ayobo axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed the arrest on Friday, stated that the inmate was nabbed after being tracked at about 5:30 pm.

He said the operation was carried out by the officers attached to the Ayobo Division, adding that the arrest was a result of proactive and preventive security measures aimed at stopping criminal elements from infiltrating the state.

“Kabiru Oyedun was trailed and arrested in Ayobo on May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm by operatives of the Command attached to Ayobo Division.

This is largely due to the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the Lagos State Police Command to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the state,” he disclosed.

It was gathered that Oyedun would be handed to the state correctional facility for onward transfer to Osun State.

Before the arrest, the Nigerian Correctional Service had announced a manhunt for the escapees following the rainfall that breached the perimeter wall of its facility at the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

NCoS also announced a cash reward of N5 million for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates.

“To encourage public participation, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of N5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State,” the NCoS stated.