Police arrests fleeing Kuje prison inmate in Niger

The Niger Police Command has arrested one of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje following an attack on the facility by terrorists.

It identified the fleeing inmate recaptured by one of its patrol team as Kazeem Murtala and disclosed that plans were already concluded to ensure his return to the correctional center for completion of his term.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed arrest of the inmate on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen in Minna.

According to the statement, “In view of the recent attack on the Kuje custodial centre and escape of some inmates, on 9/07/2022 (Saturday) at about 2030hrs, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja while on patrol around the General Hospital (in) Suleja down to Bakasi area of Suleja and based on credible intelligence, stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala aged 54 years,” he said.

“During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from the Kuje custodial centre during the attack where he was serving jail term after conviction for an offence he committed, and he has been in the custody for the past two years.”

While noting that the directive was swiftly effected without any delay, the command’s spokesman said the police commissioner commended the effort of the patrol team.

Abiodun, meanwhile, appreciated members of the public for giving such intelligence to the police and urged them to sustain the effort towards fighting crime and criminality in Niger State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

