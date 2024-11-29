Police arrests five trans-border arms dealer, recovers ammunition from consignment

No fewer than five trans-border arms dealers have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police and ammunition recovered after their arrest along the borderlines.



The five suspects, identified as Adamu Noma, Matthew Audu, Andrew Poyi, Aminu Sani, and Aminu Talha, were alleged to have been aiding gunmen to terrorize traders and motorists traveling between the country and other West African nations.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the enforcement agency, particularly tactical units, to intensify efforts to mop up all illegal arms and ammunition dealings across the country.



Egbetokun mandated the tactical team to go after local manufacturers of arms and other illicit weapons across the country.



The IGP’s directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, via his social media handle on Friday.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force in its unyielding resolution and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, continues to work tirelessly to prevent and combat all forms of crime and criminality”



“These relentless efforts are paying off, as the Force has successfully arrested five (5) suspects involved in trans-border gun-running. The suspects were apprehended by the operatives of the FID-IRT on the 18th of November, 2024”



“Upon arrest and conducted search, 10 locally fabricated Ak-47 rifles, 5 Israeli Ak-47 rifles, 1 revolver pistol, 1 pump action rifle, 20 rounds of Ak-47 ammunition, and 1 welding machine for fabrication of rifles were recovered from the suspect”



“These feats, and several more recorded by police operatives across the country are indications of the steadfastness and commitment of the current police leadership to decimate and subdue criminal activities and insecurity in general in the country”