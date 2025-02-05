Police arrests five traffic robbers in Rivers

The Rivers Police Command has arrested five suspected one-chance robbers following a swift response to a distress call from a female victim who was attacked and robbed by the occupants of a vehicle before they fled the scene.

The suspects were apprehended by the Surveillance Patrol Team attached to a popular mall in the city. The team acted promptly after receiving the victim’s report, intercepting the suspects’ vehicle and arresting the five individuals involved.

According to a statement issued by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko,the incident occurred when the victim, a resident of Federal Housing Estate in Trans-Amadi, reported that her phone had been stolen by occupants of a green Volkswagen Vento saloon car with registration number ANAMBRA FGG 40 AA.

The suspects were intercepted along NLNG Road, Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko said, “The Rivers State Police Command has made another significant breakthrough, apprehending five suspects allegedly involved in a “One Chance” syndicate. “On the 28th of January, 2025, at about 0900 hours, the Surveillance Patrol Team attached to the Hyper City Unit of the Rivers State Police Command, while on patrol along NLNG Road, Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt, received a distress call from a victim (name withheld), a female resident of Federal Housing Estate, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt. She reported that her phone had been stolen by the occupants of a green Volkswagen Vento saloon car with registration number ANAMBRA FGG 40 AA“

Those arrested include Ifeanyi Ugo, 45; Paulina Ibe, 45; Nneka Precious Sunday, 30; Christopher Ibe, 31; and Oyinyechi Ibe, 48. The suspects, along with the recovered vehicle, are currently in police custody as preliminary investigations continue.

Iringe-Koko emphasized the Rivers State Police Command’s commitment to tackling the menace of ‘one-chance’ criminals, who often disguise themselves as tricycle or taxi operators to rob unsuspecting passengers.

She assured the public of the Command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.

“A preliminary investigation is ongoing, with the suspects and the recovered vehicle currently in police custody. The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to tackling the menace of “One Chance” criminals who disguise themselves as tricycle and taxi operators to rob unsuspecting passengers”, the PPRO stated.