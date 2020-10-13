Police arrests five traffic robbers in Lagos

No fewer than five suspected traffic robbers were said to have been arrested by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command at Ketu end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The five suspects apprehended by the law enforcement agency and placed under detention were: Olasunkanmi Oyewole, Quadri Lawal, Abraham Olateju, Tunde Bello, and Olagoke Adewole.

Confirming their arrest, the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, noted that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Ketu Division after they had robbed two different men within the division.

Odumosu further ordered personnel in the division to recover the arms the hoodlums use for operations and ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects.

He stated that their arrest was made easy after the command sets machinery to go after traffic robbers that harass and rob innocent Lagosians in the traffic.

The commissioner, who dropped the hint on Tuesday while addressing some officers at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, charged the officers to brace up immediately and provide adequate security for all and sundry despite the ongoing protests across the state.

While assuring Lagosians of adequate security during the ember months, the commissioner charged other divisional police officers to implement all the designed anti-crime strategies by the command to curb traffic robbery and other crimes and criminality in their areas, even after the ember months.